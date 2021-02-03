Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $161,935.36 and $785,790.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00139626 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237946 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.