Fusion Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and $2.55 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,277.16 or 1.01898010 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,461,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,891,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

