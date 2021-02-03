Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.13

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.13 and traded as low as $12.96. Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 247,329 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £31.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.13.

About Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

