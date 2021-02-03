Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 5,306,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 26,591,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

