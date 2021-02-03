FuzeX Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $134,342.10 and approximately $515.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 125.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00933113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045730 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.04622502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019909 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

