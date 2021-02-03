FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Increased by Analyst

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Private Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

