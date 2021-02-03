FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Raised by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $103,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

