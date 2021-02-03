FY2021 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Boosted by DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

