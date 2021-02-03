FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FMBH. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

FMBH opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $574.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $533,869. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

