FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.