FY2022 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

ANGI stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.52 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 53,914 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 194,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

