FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnLink Midstream, LLC Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

