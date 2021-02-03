FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Lifted by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $8.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 250.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 186,351 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.