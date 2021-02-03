FY2023 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.69.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NYSE ETR opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 717,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,617,000 after acquiring an additional 74,469 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $3,570,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $4,760,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

