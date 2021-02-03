FY2023 EPS Estimates for PPL Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for PPL in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 87,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

