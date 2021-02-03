FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Coherus BioSciences in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.65 per share for the year.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 75.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 115.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.