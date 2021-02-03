FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Prothena has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

