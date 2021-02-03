G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $27.66. 554,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 617,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $472,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.