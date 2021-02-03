Gala Trading Up 393.6% This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 88.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $50.65 million and approximately $608,687.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 393.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00078856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039169 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

