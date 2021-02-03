Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Shares Gap Down to $1.67

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.55. Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.07 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 16.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.49.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

