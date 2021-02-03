Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.30. Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 1,937,457 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.03 million and a P/E ratio of -21.50.

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.