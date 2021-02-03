Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Trading 19.7% Higher

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares traded up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.80. 952,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 190,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

