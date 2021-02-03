GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.05

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.05 and traded as high as $19.19. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 28,416 shares.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 17,615 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $251,718.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,091 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $142,081.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,146. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

