Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 119,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.