GateToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.97 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. GateToken has a total market cap of $45.79 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,656,680 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.