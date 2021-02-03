Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Geeq has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $357,154.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00139833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238346 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039584 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

