Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $926.00

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.10) and last traded at GBX 921 ($12.03), with a volume of 56150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918 ($11.99).

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 899.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 813.09.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

