Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $898.63

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $898.63 and traded as high as $918.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) shares last traded at $918.00, with a volume of 159,156 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 898.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 812.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.