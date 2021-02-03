Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.55. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 1,332,889 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

