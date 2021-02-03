Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 693 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.08. 56,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

