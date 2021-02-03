GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading Up 6.1%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 1,054,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,052,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,260.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,020.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,503 shares of company stock worth $4,382,546. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.