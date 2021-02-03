Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Gentex worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

