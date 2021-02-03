Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Update

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 770,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. 9,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

