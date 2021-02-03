GeoCoin Price Tops $0.30 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $957,819.79 and $4,099.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00406257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.56 or 1.00059300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

