Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at $373,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

GEOS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.14. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.