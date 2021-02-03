Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 441.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRPTF. UBS Group raised shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Getlink stock remained flat at $$17.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Getlink has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

