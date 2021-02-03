Giant Trading Up 160.2% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 160.2% higher against the dollar. Giant has a market cap of $240,984.61 and $19,082.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,009,211 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

