Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading Up 11.3%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price was up 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 2,995,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,548,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 15.2%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.