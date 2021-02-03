Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after buying an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after buying an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.