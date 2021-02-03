Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

GAIN traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 2,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,645. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

