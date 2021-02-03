Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.34. 524,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 191,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $376.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

