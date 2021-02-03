GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Increases Dividend to GBX 23 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock traded down GBX 86 ($1.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,282 ($16.75). 24,862,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,281.90 ($16.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £64.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.37.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have purchased a total of 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

