Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.44

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 248.85 ($3.25), with a volume of 22359665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249.90 ($3.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

