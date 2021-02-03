Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 1,046,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of GLCNF opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Glencore has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.94.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

