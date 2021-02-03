Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $1.12 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,622. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.