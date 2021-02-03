Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $3.91 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 336,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.