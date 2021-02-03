Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 45,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

