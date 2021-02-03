GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 900 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.91 million and a PE ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

