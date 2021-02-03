GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 900 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.91 million and a PE ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

