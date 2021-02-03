Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $374.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,661.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.