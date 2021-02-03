Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

